DeBug’Em Pest Solutions was founded to provide home and business owners with quality pest control that is safe, effective, convenient, and affordable in Prince George and surrounding areas, including Valemount and McBride.

“We pride ourselves on integrity, accountability, compassion, empathy and professionalism. Customer satisfaction is our number one priority and we back that up with our 100% satisfaction guarantee,” says Yost.

How the business started

Yost says that after 13 years in the industry, he became frustrated with industry practices.

“I believed that quality customer service was being neglected for quantity. Then I realized the only way I could deliver a great service ethic that I believed in, and provide modern environmentally focused treatment techniques, is to build it right into the very makeup of the company”.

Thus, DeBug ‘Em Pest Solutions was born…

Springtime tips

Yost provided us with some Springtime tips on the critters that come along with the season.

“Spring has sprung upon us again. This means ants and bees will be knocking on your front door.

“You can help keep ants away by ensuring the perimeter around your house is free from grass and debris.

“As for wasps and bees, they're much harder to prevent. Look for the beginnings of a nest before it gets too big. These are identified as honeycomb-type nests”.

There are other pests that come with Spring so you may want to contact them for a free Home or Business Inspection and quote.

Check out DeBug’Em Pest Solutions at the Home & Garden Show in PG

You can find Shawn Yost and DeBug’Em Pest Solutions at the 2018 Home & Garden Show in Prince George from April 20-22.

“I will be providing free pest identification, so if you have an insect you would like to know about, bring it to my table in Kin 2. Please be sure to secure any pest in a baggie or container. Otherwise, just stop by to say hello. It would be a pleasure to meet you”.