Spring check up for home and yard

Spring is the perfect time to check up on some key areas around your home and yard, says Dale Dutkiewicz from Eagle Eye Consulting and Home Inspections.

The condition of your eavestroughs and downspouts, as well as the grade or slope of your property in relation to your home, are some of the simplest things to check, yet if neglected can lead to structural damage, expenses, and a lot of headaches.

Eavestroughs that are not properly attached or have become damaged from the winter’s weight of ice and snow can cause improper drainage. Also check that they are free from debris or build-up so that water can easily flow.

If eavestroughs are clogged or drain improperly, water can run over the sides or back up, causing plywood roofing to rot.

If your land has a negative grade, that is, if it slopes downward toward the foundation of your home, water from melting snow or springtime rainfalls can result in a damp basement or worse, if there are foundational cracks, basement flooding. A persistently damp basement can result in harmful moulds accumulating in the home.

If basement windows are almost

level to the ground and if there are no window wells, heavy rains can result in water finding its way through basement windows, as has happened to some homeowners.

Correcting the grade of your land in relation to your home should be a priority this spring if you see there is a problem.

Downspout extensions play an equally important role in preventing mould problems or flooding. Extensions should be at least five feet long to keep water well away from the foundation.

Make sure to trim shrubs that are growing next to the house and foundation. If right against the home, they will retain moisture from morning dew and rainfall causing siding to rot or warp.

Trees with large roots can cause cracking of foundation walls if too close to the house, as well as upheaving and cracking of concrete or paved driveways. The roots of large trees have also been known to interfere with sewer pipes – a costly repair.

Taking the time to check up on the condition of your home and yard can keep potential problems from worsening and save you money in the long run.