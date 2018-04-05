Safe, organic meat – the way nature intended

Like most people, they believe farm raised beef, free of antibiotics, growth hormones and steroids is a healthier choice.

For over 40 years the Westlund family has produced high quality beef for the cattle market.

“Our cow/calf pairs are free-range, grazed in the Dore River Valley of the Cariboo Mountains. Once weaned, our calves are fed premium hay & rolled barley for a minimum of five months before processing,” says Renae Westlund.

“We grow our own hay and barley without the use of pesticides or glyphosates. Our grazing and feeding program ensures the animals are healthy and the meat is tender.”

Customers may create their own beef package or choose from a variety of their popular packages.

Their beef is processed at a provincially licensed abattoir, and can be delivered anywhere in B.C.

You can contact R3 Acres at 1-250-569-7203 or by email at beef@r3acres.com.

Hours are Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.