Giving nature’s helpers a helping hand

Below is some info on some of the main helpers in nature – what they do for us, and what we can do for them.

With the increasing awareness that many of our pollinating and pest control critters are in jeopardy, it’s time to not only get educated on the topic if you are not already, but most importantly, do something about it.

The common Ladybug, also known as the lady beetle or ladybird, is in the group of beneficial insects.

Beneficial insects are those that help us sustain a balanced yard and garden environment through pollination and pest control.

Of course the other benefit is that they cut down the need to use artificial pesticides.

The greatest benefit common ladybugs are known to provide is their insatiable appetite for aphids and other plant pests such as mites. A single ladybug may eat as many as 50 aphids per day, and up to 5,000 in its lifespan of two to three years.

They also use pollen as a food source, so providing them with a lot of plants will attract them and keep them in your yard and garden.

And while they naturally occupy a variety of habitats such as forests, gardens, and fields, even people’s homes, gardeners are beginning to selectively use techniques to attract the ladybugs (and their larvae) to control aphids and other harmful pests on their plants. In fact, this intentional practice is becoming so common, mainstream stores have begun to stock Ladybug Habitat kits.

Ladybugs lay their eggs, by the hundreds, among colonies of aphids and other pests, so when they hatch the larvae feed on the aphids.

They are particularly attracted to flowers and herbs such as dill, fennel, caraway, cilantro, yarrow, tansy, angelica, scented geraniums and cosmos.

Ladybugs hibernate, and begin to look for shelter when the weather becomes cooler, often congregating together.

That is why, in the spring, you may sometimes find a crowd of them under piles of leaves or brush that have sat over winter.

BEES

No need to repeat the well known benefits bees add, not only to our gardens, but to flora in general, including staple crops.

And of course, how many of us rely on honey, especially with an increasing awareness of the detriments white sugar has on the human body? Honey, of course, is one of the main substitutes for sugar.

Yet, we cannot stress enough the dangers that these helpful little creatures are in, found to be directly related to the use of herbicides and fungicides, especially on crops.

Bees are one of the main pollinators in nature, estimated to be responsible for up to as much as a third of the world’s crops and a stunning 90 per cent of wild flowers.

We can give these important nature helpers a hand in our own yard or garden by including bee-friendly plants and flowers. This not only will help our gardens flourish, it helps to stabilize bee populations.

Aside from their love of blossoming fruit trees and vegetables, they are also attracted to herbs such as basil, oregano, and thyme - some of the most commonly used and appreciated of seasonings.

So, even if you don’t have a full-fledged garden or a large property, why not set out some potted herbs out in the yard?

Flowers that attract bees in particular include honeysuckle, sunflowers and Black-Eyed Susans.

Bees have excellent colour vision, so any array of colourful plants and flowers will draw them in.

Like the Ladybug Habitat, kits to attract bees to your property are becoming a popular selling item in many mainstream stores, especially in cities.

BATS

Bats? To some of us, the word conjures up memories of ducking the swoops of a bat in flight that has inadvertently gotten trapped in a cabin or home (a personal childhood memory or two – yes – in our family cabin at the lake, and in our home!).

A number of people, especially who live out in the country, have had to battle a bat infestation in and around their homes, evidence of course being the bat droppings (guano) revealing where the possible breach of entry is.

Bats will fit through gaps between vents, soffits or loose screening, even those that appear to just be a crack, and can squeeze through a hole as small as the size of a dime. Then they create a cozy roosting spot in the attic or between walls.

If your home is occupied by a large bat population you may well need the advice or services of a professional pest control company.

Okay – enough of the creepy side of bats.

Almost everyone knows of the important role bats play in keeping down bug populations – especially annoying and potentially harmful insects such as mosquitoes that not only cause us personal grief when we’re trying to enjoy the great outdoors, but are also carriers of viruses and illness.

But who wants their home to be infested with bats?

Well, if ya can’t beat ‘em – join ‘em.

Bat advocates recommend setting up bat houses. This way, you control where they reside. These human-selected habitats will usually keep them away from your home if they are comfortable somewhere else.

Bat Habitat kits are also available in stores; however, do some research before you purchase as not all commercial bat house kits are the same. It also matters where you set it up. For example, houses that are mounted on buildings or poles have been shown to be more successful than those mounted on trees or metal siding.

Open-bottom houses also deter other creatures such as birds or squirrels from occupying the residence before the bats have a chance to.

BUTTERFLIES

The presence of butterflies in your yard and garden is actually an indicator of the health of the environment as butterflies are particularly sensitive to climate and habitat conditions.

They not only provide beauty and a touch of grace to our yards, they are avid pollinators of many types of flowering plants.

Like bees, they pick up pollen on their legs and feet from one plant and, as they flit around from flower to flower, transfer the pollen with them.

Also like bees, they are extremely sensitive to pesticides and insecticides, so it is important to provide them with a safe and appealing habitat.

You can do this even if you have limited growing space. Butterflies feed on the nectar from plants, so potted flowers on your lawn, on a deck, or even a balcony gives the butterfly population that little extra boost.