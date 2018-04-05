Spring Fresh Food Ideas

Thought by some to be a grain, quinoa (pronounced keen-wah) is actually a seed of the Chenopodium quinoa broadleaf plant that originates from the mountainous regions of South America.

It is a complex, gluten-free carbohydrate. It is also a complete source of protein, which means it contains all 20 amino acids, including the ten essential acids our body doesn’t produce by itself. For example, you’ve probably heard praises sung for the amino acid l-lycine, well, quinoa contains 442 mgs – more than a fifth of what we require daily.

It also contains essential minerals such as manganese, magnesium and phosphorus needed for healthy bones and maintaining blood sugar levels.

Aside from being low-calorie (one cup of cooked quinoa is just over 200 calories) and a good source of fiber, it doesn’t take much to make you feel full, which is why it is an excellent addition to any weight-loss life-style.

It has an almost “nutty” texture, a source of eating satisfaction (satiation) that helps keep appetite down and reduce binge eating.

It is also said to have benefits for maintaining healthy cholesterol levels, and is a great source of antioxidants and anti-inflammatories.

On average it has less carbohydrates and more fiber than popular cereals and grains such as wheat (i.e. couscous), rice, or pasta.

Plus… it’s easy to prepare

Like rice, use the ratio of approximately one measure of quinoa to two measures of liquid. This could be water or even broth to help add instant flavour.

Bring the liquid to a boil, add in quinoa and stir, turning the heat down to a simmer. Cover with a lid and cook for about 10 minutes. Turn the heat off. You can let the quinoa finish “steaming” on the element, kept covered. Fluff up with a fork.

Serving ideas

Quinoa is very versatile. It can be served hot with added steamed vegetables as a side dish. Season according to taste. I’ve even used it in curry dishes to add bulk and use up that little bit of quinoa I had left over in the fridge.

It is also a fast and ready meal to take on camping trips or lunch at the office.

Cook it the night before and put in the refrigerator (covered). Then all you have to do is add whatever you want - chopped onions, radishes, tomatoes, cucumbers, avocadoes, spinach – the options are endless. Mix with a bit of olive oil, pepper, and lemon juice.

Of course adjust according to your own taste, such as using red wine vinegar instead of lemon juice, dill, even cumin or other Mediterranean seasonings. Add pumpkin or sunflower seeds to the mix for a bit of extra crunch.

You can also add cooked and cubed chicken, fish, or meatballs.

It’s a fast and simple lunch that is also completely satisfying and healthy