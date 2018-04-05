Preppin’ for campin’

Whether you’re a camping enthusiast or enjoy a hiking trip that involves camping, the warming weather of Spring gets us thinking of preppin’ for those upcoming days. We decided to re-run a couple of articles written by our preppin’ expert Vicky White on camping do’s and don’ts and how to make your own campfire fire starters. Enjoy!

Making your own fire starters

This week’s preppin’ article will give tips about fire starters and how you can make your own ready-to-use tinder. This saves time having to try and find dry materials.

Store-bought fire starters are expensive and not always waterproof. Here are some solutions for inexpensive, waterproof fire starters:

Left-over candle wax and dryer lint: Those useless little balls of cotton, pet hair and who-knows-what else light and burn up faster than gasoline on a campfire. The candle wax soaked dryer lint is easy to light but burns slowly, repels water, and stays ready to use.

Save your used candles and dryer lint. Carefully melt the wax in a small pot or double boiler on the stove on low heat. It only takes a minute or two. NEVER leave unattended!

Drop golf-ball size balls of lint into the hot melted wax. Flip over and press lightly with a teaspoon to coat and get the wax to soak in.

Remove the waxed lint balls and allow to cool and dry until somewhat hard to the touch. It takes only a small match to get lit. Store in a plastic bag.

This next one is also easy to make: You’ll need cotton balls and petroleum jelly, as well as a small saucepan, water, and a heat source.

Fill the pan about a quarter full of water and start it heating. Take a lid off the top of a petroleum jelly container and place the jar into the water. You want the jelly to melt but not get overly hot.

Lay out your cotton balls on a piece of aluminum foil to protect your tablet or work surface.

Once the petroleum jelly has melted a bit, use a spoon to place about a half teaspoon of it on each cotton ball. The cotton will soak it up like a sponge. Let them cool and you are done. Store them in a ziplock plastic bag.

Each cotton ball burns for an average of about 5 minutes. They will light from about any source except friction.

This next one, fire straws, is a great little project and takes very little time to complete. Here is what you need:

plastic straws

petroleum jelly

cotton balls

plastic baggie

lighter, matches or a candle

small pliers

scissors

a long, very thin stick. Bamboo skewers for grilling food work well.

Place a dollop of the petroleum jelly in the baggie and add some cotton balls. Close the baggie and squish the jelly and cotton balls together. Work it a bit to saturate the cotton balls.

Use the scissors to cut each straw roughly in half. Light your flame source and, one at a time, hold each straw near the heat to soften it. Then, take your pliers and crimp one end closed.

Open the baggie and start filling each straw with jelly soaked cotton. Use the stick to push it down into the straw. Fill each straw to about ¾” from the open end. Then seal the end like you did before.

To use, simply slit the straw with a knife or razor and pull out a bit of the cotton. Fluff it up before lighting. You don’t have to pull it all out, just a bit of it. It’ll burn long enough to get your other tinder going very well.

Until you slit them open, they are completely waterproof. Very small and easy to keep in your pocket and/or various survival kits.

These are just a few ideas and there are many more, such as wax, lint and cardboard egg cartons. Put lint in each egg compartment and pour melted wax over the lint. Let cool and use as needed -a bit more bulky, but a great way to recycle those cartons.

Make these a family project and get your kids involved. It’s a fun way to teach a survival skill and great conversation topic as you sit by the campfire this summer.

Camping Do’s and Don’ts

Many of us are dusting off our camping and hiking gear. A certain percentage will not be properly prepared, so here are ten camping season do’s and don’ts.

Always carry a small pack with enough gear to cover your basic needs in case you get lost or have to spend the night. Getting lost is never on anyone’s list, but neither is a car accident. Think of your small pack as an insurance policy if you get lost.

What you can do to stay safe and comfortable:

Make sure you tell someone where you are going and when you intend to be back. If that someone has not heard from you by the time you are expected back they are more likely to call someone to check up on you.

Know where you are. If you have a GPS, still carry a compass and map of the area. Let’s say you’re in an area you don’t know but according to your map there’s a road east. Let the compass point north, then point your feet towards the big E. Walk. Roads are long and very hard to miss.

Know how to use the gear in your pack; won’t do you any good if you have a pile of gear and don’t know how to use it. Go out in your backyard and practice if you have to.

Definitely invest in bug-netting and bug dope. Wear long sleeves and the bug net. Mosquitoes here are working for the Red Cross, and where I come from they were the State bird.

Have some kind of communication device on you. Cell phones are good but don’t always work. There are various types of radios and even a satellite phone might be a good choice, depending on where you will be. But be prepared to go it alone if you have to. Don’t depend on them to save your life.

Hike with a friend or group. If you get injured or lost while out there, the odds are in your favour if you have someone with you. You can send them to get help, pool resources, or help problem-solve. Two heads are better than one.

DO NOT BOTHER THE WILDLIFE! It’s fun to watch, but do not interfere. They aren’t wild for nothing!

Put a pack together. Study and read up on different types of packs and gear that are available out there. There is so much information available. I suggest you read up on the various kinds of equipment that you would like to have. If you are properly prepared, what might have been an overnight survival situation is an unexpected overnight camping trip instead. See the difference?

Remember to carry water at all times. I know drinking out of a clear stream or lake is tempting, but you should always have a way to purify that water. I suggest a Life Straw, or carry Aqua Tabs. I carry both.

Be ready to help others if necessary. If you come across someone who is lost or injured, be ready to help.

Keep the Boy Scout motto in mind – Be Prepared!