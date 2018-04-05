De-cluttering for spring cleaning

Every year as winter winds down and the days start getting longer there is a phenomenon that takes a hold of many of us - spring cleaning and the urge to purge! The term Spring Cleaning could be an oxymoron, as cleaning is a three-hundred-and-sixty-five days-a-year task, which many of us dread.

When it comes to de-cluttering most of us will fall into one of two categories – the ruthless tosser or reluctant hanger-on’er! If you are a tosser, you are the envy of all your friends and family. Unless you are a true minimalist, you are most likely in the second category and guilty of having too much stuff.

In this age of larger homes, mass-produced stuff and more disposable income our homes have simply become larger containers. We save everything from newspaper clippings, magazines, old letters, thousands of emails, clothing we have outgrown - literally anything that has sentimental value or - heaven forbid, might come in handy one day! We hide them in drawers, in boxes and buy even more, bigger totes to keep them out of sight. Ultimately it gets to the point when the stacks of stuff become overwhelming. It’s time to take action!

If, like many of us baby boomers, you have a lifetime of accumulated stuff, don’t expect to get your home decluttered and cleaned in one day, or even a week, unless of course you have a team from Hoarders International at your disposal!

There are tons of articles available on systematically cleaning your home from top to bottom, but parting with the stuff is the hard part. The following list is by no means exhaustive, but hopefully will provide a starting point for clearing the clutter.

Start small. Train your brain to recognize items that no longer have any valuable purpose in your home and prepare to decide on their fate.

Participate in a 28-day challenge with your friends. Each day for four weeks get rid of one item and record whether to - sell it, donate it, hand it down, or trash it. If you have a special attachment to something you have discarded, take a photo of it. You will be amazed at the amount of stuff you have kept around that you really don’t need. To the untrained eye it might look like you have done nothing at all, but you will know you are making a difference.

Pick one area at a time to declutter and clean as you go. There are many locations within the community that accept donations of good useable stuff. Keep them in mind as you clean. Set up a sorting area with boxes labeled keep, recycle, donate, sell, give and trash.

Clean your refrigerator, discard all outdated foods and take out sauce packets! Same with the pantry; as you are wiping down the shelves, find those hidden treasurers at the back of the shelf and donate the non-perishables to the Food Bank. Extra stuff seems to gravitate towards an empty space on the shelf. Set those items aside to return to their proper place.

In your kitchen cabinets get rid of severely old spices, seasonings, extracts, or products that you have not used in several years, discard broken or chipped dishes and glassware, recycle plastic take-out containers, donate extra dishes, unused appliances and cookware to a local service club rummage sale.

Consider donating your old magazines to the youth or craft clubs. Books and novels are always welcome at the book exchange or the Little Library. Candles that are more than ½ burned go in the garbage.

Almost every home has movies and music from a bygone era on media that is no longer compatible with today’s electronics. If you cannot find a collector to take them off your hands, then you must become a ruthless tosser! All those cute collector items we were prompted to buy back in the 1970s and ‘80s probably have no value at all other than sentimental.

In the bathrooms discard outdated cosmetics, perfume, nail polish, half empty bottles of lotions and creams, old toothbrushes, expired medications. Towels with holes can be turned into cleaning rags. Replace nailbrushes. Consider replacing your hairbrush if it is more than 12 months old and beginning to show signs of deterioration i.e. bristles begin to fray, melt or fall out.

Experts recommend getting rid of clothing that you have not worn in six months, but in this climate where we need two distinct wardrobes, that advice doesn’t quite fit the bill. However, if there are garments on the rack that have not been worn in the past two years or more, you can safely get rid of them. That dress that you wore to your cousin’s wedding 15 years ago but no longer fits can be donated to a women’s shelter. Donate extra bedding, pillows and blankets etc. to the Cupboard.

Don’t forget the socks and underwear drawers. Get rid of socks with holes or socks with no mates. Underwear that has outlived its usefulness should also go in the garbage.

Offices and filing cabinets are notorious for becoming overloaded with reams of paper! The checklist for this area could be an article within itself. Unless you are running a business, there is not much that needs to be saved for eternity. Clean and sort your files regularly. Get rid of old bills, receipts except for capital expenditures, manuals, catalogues, brochures, and continue to remind yourself that you are not the archivist for some product line you were once enamoured with.

In this ever-changing world of electronics, we have a variety of data storage formats, many of which have been rendered useless as modern technology was developed. If possible, try and retrieve any data you may have stored on them before they are repurposed or discarded. Create a system for organizing all those scraps of paper you have important stuff written on. Get rid of old business cards and advertising propaganda. While you are in your office, don’t forget your computer. Tidy up your emails – delete redundant messages, unsubscribe to e-newsletters that are no longer of value to you. Empty your sent, trash and spam files on a regular basis.

Finally, don’t forget to declutter your personal life as well. Distance yourself from toxic situations. Don’t take on more responsibility than you know you are capable of handling. Don’t be afraid to say No! Eat healthy meals, get plenty of fresh air and exercise. Your stress level will be alleviated, you will sleep better and be more apt to face each new day with a positive outlook.

Footnote:” No One Wants Your Stuff!” There will come a time in everyone’s life when we will have to face the unpleasant task of sorting through our parents’ or a loved one’s belongings when they move out of their homes or pass away. In a coming issue we will look at how to prepare for that time.