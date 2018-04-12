Village of Valemount CAO Adam Davey resigns

Village of Valemount CAO Adam Davey, who has been with the Village for just over a year, has submitted his resignation effective April 19.

Gord Simmons, the current Subdivision Approving Officer and who has acted as interim CAO for the Village in the past, will serve again as interim CAO.

Davey is leaving to take on the position of CAO at Vanderhoof.

“[The move] is a better fit for our family at this time,” said Davey.

In a statement on behalf of herself and Council, Mayor Jeannette Townsend said that, while they genuinely regret the news, they also completely understand and agree that a family’s needs come first.

“On behalf of Council and myself, I express genuine regret over the resignation of the CAO, Adam Davey.

“Mr. Davey served the Village of Valemount with integrity and diligent commitment. Results of his efforts are most satisfying. He generated a keen respect from Council, Village staff, various agencies and all levels of government. He shall be missed.

“Council and I wish Adam happiness and success in the years ahead.”

A statement from the Village office says that over the time that Davey served, many key files and changes have been implemented that will ensure the Village has the capability to meet future service delivery requirements.

Davey played a key role in implementing plans such as Strategic Planning, Emergency Planning in collaboration with the Regional District, VCFC restructuring, and Human Resources (HR) Development, to name a few.

“I would like to thank Council and Staff for the opportunity to serve the Village of Valemount over the past year. Through the hard work of Council and staff, the Village is well positioned for ongoing success. There have been numerous accomplishments recently, and I look forward to continuing to follow the many upcoming achievements. I wish Council, staff and the community the very best,” said Davey.

The Village will begin the process of hiring a new CAO as soon as possible.