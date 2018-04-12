MLA Shirley Bond of Prince George-Valemount receives Exceptional Advocacy Award from the ALS Society of BC

MLA Shirley Bond has helped the ALS Society of BC through her advocacy over a number of years. Shirley advocated for a provincial grant to enable the ALS Society of BC to collect data to build a case for support of family caregivers.

Through the grant, the research project is underway and is called CIRCA (Characterizing the Impact of Respite Care in ALS).

“I am very humbled to have received this award,” said Shirley. “I believe that as someone who can advocate for others, it was my responsibility to listen to the needs of the people in BC; especially people affected by this disease. I also considered it necessary to use my voice to bring the concerns of the people forth to the government.”

“Shirley has attended every single WALK for ALS in her area and has never hesitated to offer her help,” said Wendy Toyer, the Executive Director of the ALS Society of BC. “She is a very strong advocate for people living with ALS. When I ask for her support, she is always there.”

The purpose of the Exceptional Advocacy Award is to recognize an exceptional advocacy initiative that sought to improve quality of life for a person or persons with ALS during the previous 12 months. The award recognizes an individual advocacy on behalf of a person affected by ALS and an initiative that changes public policy to the benefit of people affected by ALS.

The awards night for the ALS Society of BC was held on Tuesday April 3, 2018 at Quilchena Golf & Country Club in Richmond, to recognize the involvement of volunteers and contributors in supporting the cause.