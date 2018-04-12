Local Robson Valley youth attends RCMP Youth Camp Training

Local Robson Valley youth Reed-Micheal Scales, a Grade 12 student at McBride Secondary school, recently completed a week of introduction to the way of life and depot training of an RCMP candidate.

The RCMP Youth Camp involved 18 students from northern BC and was held in Prince George.

Days started with a 6:00 am run. Scales commented that he was up earlier at 4:30 am to have time for a shower and review history notes.

Over the week the group stayed at their temporary home at School District 57’s George Kelly Road Secondary where they ate, slept and had classroom instruction and took in physical activities. Three field trips included visits to two local detachments as well as the Court House.

Scales says that his best experience – the final scenario of the week – was when the candidates were subjected to a real-life type incident.

He says that the real outcome for the week was learning teamwork, and while he used the word “punishment” to describe the training, he made it clear that it was a major component in learning how to become a team and be responsible to others in the group. All members were disciplined with push-ups, sit-ups or other physical activity if late for class or not completing a timed exercise.



