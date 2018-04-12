- Home
Fundraiser a sweet success
Thursday, April 12, 2018 - 00:00 Dianne St. Jean
Aside from the delicious supper of spaghetti, choice of sauces and home-made cheese bread (mm-mm), as well as scrumptious desserts, the crowd was able to bump up the amount collected by bidding on silent auction items, fresh out-of-the-oven cinnamon buns and other draws and raffles.
In all a whopping $7,000 plus was collected. Thank you community!
Thanks also to Legion president Pete Pearson and staff for offering the use of the Legion hall, the awesome music entertainers, and everyone who provided donations.
Special mention to Mandy McMinn who spearheaded the fundraiser; kitchen workers Jeanne Dennis, Holly Blanchette, Margaret Tinsley, Laura Vogt, and Teresa Bodenham; also Barbara Battensby, Gail Burbidge, Latisha Morsden, and Clayton’s mom DJ.
Your community solidarity goes a long way to relieve some stress from Clayton and Sheri and helping him focus on healing.