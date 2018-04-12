Fundraiser a sweet success

The Valemount Legion Hall was filled to capacity on Saturday, Apr. 7 for the Spaghetti Supper fundraiser for Clayton and Sheri Gee.

Music entertainers, like Bob Hoskins and Jeff Jewett shown here, had the crowd clapping along and added to the energy of the event. - Dianne St. Jean photo

Music entertainers, like Bob Hoskins and Jeff Jewett shown here, had the crowd clapping along and added to the energy of the event. - Dianne St. Jean photo

Community more than comes through for local couple

Aside from the delicious supper of spaghetti, choice of sauces and home-made cheese bread (mm-mm), as well as scrumptious desserts, the crowd was able to bump up the amount collected by bidding on silent auction items, fresh out-of-the-oven cinnamon buns and other draws and raffles.

In all a whopping $7,000 plus was collected. Thank you community!

Thanks also to Legion president Pete Pearson and staff for offering the use of the Legion hall, the awesome music entertainers, and everyone who provided donations.

Special mention to Mandy McMinn who spearheaded the fundraiser; kitchen workers Jeanne Dennis, Holly Blanchette, Margaret Tinsley, Laura Vogt, and Teresa Bodenham; also Barbara Battensby, Gail Burbidge, Latisha Morsden, and Clayton’s mom DJ.