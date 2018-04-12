VCTV nominated again, and again…

The two categories they are shortlisted in this year are - Best content: community channel programming, for their Valemount Fentanyl Forum production (which they also sponsored); and, Best people: on-camera community channel personality, featuring our one and only Jennifer Robinson as Host of Discover Valemount.

This is the fifth year in a row that VCTV has been nominated. They have won three times – in 2014, 2016 and 2017.

Says VCTV Station Manager Michael Peters, "I am once again humbled and very thankful to have been nominated for a Tuned-In Canada Award in two categories.

“The Valemount Fentanyl Forum was an important program to help raise awareness in our community about the opioid crisis that has taken so many lives across our country. VCTV was pleased to have been a co-sponsor of the forum."

VCTV photo

"Jennifer works incredibly hard on making Discover Valemount both informational and fun for tourists and locals alike. She makes it look easy, but there is a lot of work that goes into hosting a show. I'm so happy for her that her work is being publicly recognized."

VCTV will be one of four nominees vying for online votes in each category. Public voting opens on April 30, 2018 and runs until May 30, 2018.

Make sure you put in your vote at www.tunedincanada.com.

For more information, please contact VCTV Station Manager, Michael Peters at 250-566-8288 or by email at tv@vctv.ca.