McBride Court Briefs - April 6, 2018

Provincial Adult Court was held on Friday, April 6th in McBride with Judge M. Brecknell presiding over the docket.

For the 12 cases for traffic infractions, there were five found to be deemed convictions, three were dismissed or withdrawn by the Crown, and three were adjourned to later dates for various reasoning; one requested a trial which was conducted and charges were eventually dismissed.

For the accused Philip Edward Aslin on two charges of driving while prohibited / licence suspended the matter was adjourned to June 15th.

For a charge against accused Colin Craig Avery of possession of controlled substance, the accused did not appear and an Endorsed Warrant was issued by Judge Brecknell.

For accused Gurmit Singh Bisra on a charge of care or control of vehicle / vessel while impaired, care or control of vehicle / vessel with over .08 and dangerous operation of motor vehicle, the matter was adjourned to June 15th for arraignment hearing or resolution.

Regarding accused Peter Freeman on a charge of assault, following some issues as to how the accused wanted to be addressed as “King Peter the 1st” before appearing in court, Judge Brecknell had the accused arrested and handcuffed to appear before the court. The matter was then adjourned to June 15th to allow time for the accused to seek legal counsel.

On charges for accused Darren Wade Kraeleman for assault, mischief $5,000 or under and driving while driver’s licence suspended, for non-appearance an Unendorsed Warrant was approved by the Judge.

For the accused Jerrold Wayne Lewis for assault, the matter was set over to June 15th to have the accused seek legal counsel.

For the two accused of a charge of wilfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer, Jonathan Eli Lucy and Angelica Megan Visser-Kiddle, the matter was adjourned to June 15th for arraignment hearing or resolution.

For the accused Adam Niall Maginn on criminal harassment and a charge of breach of undertaking or recognizance, a guilty plea was entered with the condition that a pre-sentence report with a psychiatric component be done.

For accused Alexander Joseph Mcdonald on charges of sexual assault and sexual interference of a person under 16, a not guilty plea was entered, a two-day court date was suggested. The matter was referred to the Judicial Case Manager (JCM) for April 9th to set the two-day trial date.

For the accused Cassidy Ryan Patrickson on two charges of driving while prohibited / licence suspended, breach of undertaking or recognizance and breach of probation order, based on the accused intending to enter a guilty plea, the matter was adjourned to June 15th.

For the accused Custin Lawrence Ryan on a charge of causing disturbance and a charge of breach of undertaking or recognizance, the accused was given, as requested, an Absolute Discharge with a victim surcharge of $300 with a date of July 31st, 2018 to pay.

For accused Mark Wade Stephenson on a charge of driving while prohibited / licence suspended, a plea of not guilty was entered and a half day trial is anticipated with the date of June 15th.

Due to a scheduling error accused Mark G. Webb had his case referred to the JCM to reschedule a trial date.