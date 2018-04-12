- Home
Don’t get scammed! Beware of fraudsters claiming to be from the Canada Revenue Agency
The Canada Revenue Agency will never:
- ask for your personal or financial information through an unsolicited email with a link
- ask for any kind of personal information through email or text message
- ask for payment by prepaid credit cards or gift cards
- leave your personal information on an answering machine
- threaten you
Even if these messages may seem convincing, they are scams and you should never respond to them or click on any of their links.
Protect yourself
You can also sign up for Account Alerts, CRA’s fraud prevention service. When you sign up through My Account or the MyCRA mobile web app, the CRA will let you know by email if your direct deposit information or your home or mailing address was changed, if mail sent to you by the CRA was returned, and if details about your representative were changed.
If you think you may have been the victim of a tax scam or have been tricked into giving out your personal or financial information, contact your local police as soon as possible because your financial security and personal identity are at risk..
