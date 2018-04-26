Northern BC and interior communities speak out in support of pipeline

Communities from the BC interior to the north are speaking out on what they say is an imbalanced perception or image of the province’s stand on the Kinder Morgan Transmountain pipeline.

In official statements to the media, primarily national news media, Premier John Horgan speaks in general terms of the province’s opposition to the pipeline.

Film footage and images of protesters accompany these reports; however, there is rising concern about the blanketing effect these reports have, not only throughout Canada, but the impression it makes on the rest of the world, especially about BC.

The impression is that most, if not all of British Columbians, are against the project, especially First Nation groups.

The reality, however, is that opposition to the pipeline is concentrated in the province’s south and it’s time, many are saying, that the other areas of the province start being heard, and that includes First Nation groups.

“It seems like every time I watch the news, it’s about First Nations opposing the pipeline, but a lot of us support it,” says Mike LeBourdais, Chief of Whispering Pines First Nation near Kamloops. They are one of 33 BC First Nations that have signed agreements with Kinder Morgan.

This week a group of those First Nations chiefs are meeting in Kamloops to discuss ways to get the pipeline built.

The Simpcw is another First Nation group who support the pipeline, a third of which runs through their territory.

Just this week Chief Nathan Matthew reaffirmed their approval of the project, noting that Simpcw leadership negotiated with Kinder Morgan for over two years and conducted their own environmental assessments in regards to their Mutual Benefits Agreement (MBA).

In a comment to CFJC Today Matthew also noted that the provincial government has not reached out to them since taking office, and that perhaps it was because “Premier Horgan is only interested in speaking with those First Nations who align with his opposition.”

And, they are not the only ones who support the project that appear to be getting the silent treatment.

In March, the Village of Valemount sent an official letter to Premier Horgan stating their support for the Kinder Morgan Transmountain pipeline. The letter not only outlined the economic benefits of the project, but the contributions to environmental protection, including a recovery plan for Southern Resident Killer Whale populations and Caribou Habitat protection measures. There has since been no acknowledgement of the letter from the Premier’s Office.

Mayor Jeannette Townsend also sent a personal note to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, commending him on his support of the pipeline and encouraging him to stand firm on that position.

Mayor Townsend had the opportunity to become acquainted with the Prime Minister back in 2007 when he visited Valemount to attend the official naming of Mt. Trudeau after his father, former Prime Minister Pierre Elliot Trudeau. Townsend was Mayor back then, and drove the young Trudeau to the official venues.

“To the best of my knowledge the residents of Valemount want to see the pipeline built,” said Townsend in an interview. One of her concerns is that the CN rail goes right through the Village and that, along with the amount of traffic on Highway 5, poses a much higher risk than moving the oil through pipelines.

Anyone familiar with Valemount can see that the level of traffic, even with the existing pipeline, is already very high.

“If we didn’t have the pipeline it would be one transport truck after the other. The existing pipeline is already helping.”

Earlier this month, Williams Lake city council also agreed to write letters of support to both provincial and federal governments in response to concerns of Kinder Morgan’s announcement that it was stopping all non-essential work and any related spending on the pipeline expansion from Edmonton to Burnaby.

In a statement made to The Williams Lake Tribune, Mayor Walt Cobb said that, while he did not want this to become a partisan issue, he does want the Lower Mainland to understand how important the project is to the Cariboo region.

“In all the information I’ve received, without a doubt, it is the importance of this project not only to BC and Canada that stands out,” Cobb said. “We need development in British Columbia.” (The Williams Lake Tribune/Apr. 11, 2018).

In a statement Shirley Bond, MLA for Prince George-Valemount said, "The discussion about the Transmountain Project is an important one for our region, our province and our country. It can be an emotional discussion and there are many strongly held personal views.

“I have significant concerns about the approach of the current government. This project has been reviewed extensively with a focus on environmental protection and has been approved at the national and provincial level, deemed to be a project in the national interest.

“If we do not increase pipeline capacity, the oil will be carried by railcars. Without the willingness to work constructively with Alberta and Saskatchewan, gas prices will rise.

“And while this debate continues investor confidence is being damaged, not just related to this project but future investments as well.

“It is time for the government to listen to the voices of all British Columbians especially in ridings like mine, who will directly benefit from the expansion project."