Encounters with Canada – an experience of a lifetime

And it did. Deuling, herself now in Grade 10, recently got back from her own EWC adventure.

When Ellie Deuling saw what a great time her brother Dawson had through his experiences with Encounters with Canada (EWC) when he was in Grade 10, she knew that she just had to experience it herself when the opportunity arose.

Deuling, along with another VSS Grade 10 student, Jason VanderWilk, and a student from Prince George, travelled to the nation’s capital the first week of April.

Gr. 10 student Ellie Deuling. Submitted photo

There they met up with other students from around the country. In all, there were 98 participating in the Arts and Culture theme of the week.

“There were 17 boys,” says Deuling, “and the rest were girls!”

During the week the students took in workshops centered around their chosen theme as well as touring many interesting sites.

“We got to stand outside the Governor General’s House and where [Prime Minister] Justin Trudeau lives,” says Deuling, adding, “I didn’t realize how many things Ottawa has – the Global Affairs building, embassies of different countries…”

She said that one of the most impressive was the National Gallery of Canada, describing the experience.

“There was the Rideau Chapel. You walk through the garden and then a hallway, and all of a sudden you’re in a beautiful chapel. It has speakers in the room. At first, it’s silent, just some people talking, then suddenly there’s singing,” says Deuling, commenting on how the pictures in the chapel just adds to the beauty.

The Rideau Hall in Ottawa. Submitted photo

She was also impressed with the Parliament Buildings with their stained glass windows, her favourite part being the library.

For the Arts and Culture theme, the students took part in a number of workshops and classes centering around the arts, such as dancing, theatre, and drawing, working with a number of mediums such as felt, and designing Mandalas of gold.

Through these experiences the students not only had the opportunity to create artistic pieces, they also benefited from learning to work together, making infomercials and performing dance in groups.

Deuling said that another meaningful part of her experience was meeting others from and learning about the uniqueness of their provinces. “We are different,” she says, “but the same.” Part of that learning came from the students creating vignettes of their own province.

The Rideau Chapel ceiling. Submitted photo

But, she adds, “Everyone shared the same love for Canada.”

Deuling is grateful to those who presented her with the opportunity to partake in such an amazing experience, including Mayor Jeannette Townsend, serving as EWC Regional Coordinator for the North Central British Columbia Region. Townsend has done so now for almost 30 years, and immensely enjoys seeing what a positive impact the experience has on the youth.

“It’s very common for those who have attended Encounters with Canada to form long-term friendships,” says Townsend, adding that the students tell her their time at EWC is an experience of a lifetime.

Deuling also thanks VSS teacher Brian Hanson, who discussed the program with her. She is also grateful for the amazing art class at VSS, led by teacher Peggy Hubley, which gave her the inspiration.

Deuling says that other students should consider taking part in Encounters with Canada.

“It was incredible!”