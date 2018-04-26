Kids tour local Emergency Services

The main organizer, Jenn Wellwood, together with several parent volunteers had about 20 kids viewing some of the local and Prince George Emergency Services available in the community.

During the first part of the day the kids met with local ambulance staff and were shown some of the equipment used by the department in their work.

A RCMP helicopter landed at the McBride Centennial School field, giving the kids and parents an opportunity to see the equipment up close and ask questions of the pilot.

A dog handler from Prince George and his narcotics dog were also on hand to demonstrate how he and his dog work together.

For the next part of the trip the kids visited the McBride and District Volunteer Fire Dept. where they had the opportunity to see up close the special equipment, firefighter clothing and of course, the fire trucks, allowing them the opportunity to ask questions, examine the clothing and sit in and climb on the fire trucks. “Sparky” also made an appearance at the fire hall, and the kids were given grab bags.

The last part of the touring included a visit to the local RCMP detachment where some equipment was on display, including police cars and quads used by the members.

The kids also enjoyed a lunch of BBQ hot dogs, juice boxes and water, and received grab bags from the local detachment to add to the loot they received earlier.