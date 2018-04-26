If you’re already in business, or want to be, you need to read this…

On May 5 Business Advisor Roberta Ciolli will be in Valemount to answer all of your business questions. She will be conducting two workshops: Me Inc. and Succession Planning.

Thinking of starting a business? Already have one? Regardless of your business position, there is something every business owner, or would-be business owner, can benefit from a Basin Business Advisors program.

The Me Inc. Workshop is for those who are considering becoming an entrepreneur, or taking their business to a new level. So, whether you want to launch your own start-up or buy an existing business, Me Inc. is for you.

In just a couple of hours you will be equipped with important information on topics such as the pros, cons and lifestyle considerations of undertaking a business; types of business models; pros and cons of different product types; common pitfalls; and how to get started.

Even if you’ve been in business for a long time, there are important things to consider. Will you own the business forever? Are you considering selling, even if it’s not right away? Are you thinking of passing it on to a family member or partner? Is your business in order should something unexpectedly happen to you?

The Succession Planning workshop will provide you with options on how to best prepare your business for selling or passing it on. Topics include preparing your business for sale; identifying potential buyers; the right way to market your business; legal considerations and financial ramifications, as well as answers to any other questions you might have.

From beginning to end, for each stage of your business, Basin Business Advisors Programs is here to help you do your best.

Interested? Visit bbaprogram.ca