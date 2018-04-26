Thanx for rax!

A total of eight new racks were purchased by the HCC and placed at various locations by Village of Valemount Public Works.

Thanks to the Healthy Communities Committee (HCC), Valemount cyclists are enjoying the convenience of new bike racks across town.

By Dianne St. Jean (with information from H. Blanchette)

You’ll notice them at the Library/Museum, Centennial Park, IGA, IDA, the Community Hall, Sportsplex, the Village Office and Courthouse.

Healthy Communities Committee members are Keltie Barlow, Robson Valley Health Services Administrator; Hollie Blanchette, Village of Valemount Councillor; Dr. Stefan Du Toit, Physician, Valemount Health Centre; and Kim Nordli, Site Manager/Practice Support Coach, Valemount Health Centre.

These committees are co-chaired by local government and Northern Health. Working in partnership with the community, they develop initiatives based on locally identified risk factors.

The bike racks, says Blanchette, are their latest investment in the community.