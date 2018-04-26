A reminder to keep your pet safe while driving

With springtime and warm weather finally arriving, it feels good to cruise around in the open air; however, Village of Valemount Animal Control and Bylaw Officer Chris Dolbec wants to remind the public of the dangers and implications of allowing pets to ride unsecured in vehicles, such as in the back of a pick-up truck.

According to the Motor Vehicle Act and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, not only does it pose a risk to the animal, it is a legal offence.

Section 72 of the Motor Vehicle Act states that, “A person commits an offence if the person transports a living animal on the runningboard, fender, hood or other exterior part of a motor vehicle unless a suitable cage, carrier or guard rail is provided and is attached adequately to protect that animal from falling or being thrown from the vehicle.”

In regards to the transportation of animals the PCA Act (9.3) says that the animal must either be inside a passenger compartment or be confined or secured to prevent it from either falling from the vehicle, being injured during transport, or causing a hazard to the safe operation of other vehicles.

Most people do not expect their dogs to jump out or be thrown out of the back of a truck. However, it happens more than we think.

Janet Jones, DVM in Valemount and Jasper, says that she herself has seen several cases of injuries arising from dogs jumping or falling out of the back of a pick up truck. Injuries range from minor scrapes and bruises to something more serious such as broken limbs or head injuries, and in some cases, even death.

Aside from the suffering of the animal, which of course we never want to see happen, the costs associated with medical treatment as a result of these injuries can be very high. Some have ended up with thousands of dollars in medical expenses that could have been avoided.

Then, there’s the guilt a dog owner feels, especially if their beloved pet dies or they cannot afford to provide proper treatment and the animal is left with pain or some type of permanent disability.

Although your dog may seem to be trustworthy to ride in the back of a pickup, it just takes one wrongfully anticipated move by the animal, either misjudging the speed or spontaneously jumping out after something and to lose their footing if they are at the edge of the truck.

The only guaranteed safe means of transport in the back of a truck is if they are in a cage that is properly tied down; or otherwise, in the vehicle with you.

Remember, these laws are designed to protect the safety and welfare of your dog.

After all, they are also family members.