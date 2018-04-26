- Home
King Arthur's Quest
Thursday, April 26, 2018 - 00:00 Dianne St. Jean
Adapted from the story of the legendary King Arthur, the production put a different twist on what it means to govern oneself and a kingdom, whether that kingdom be family, friends, or community.
Expected by all to be bold and confident, the play reveals challenges that threaten to unsettle the king - from the hauntings of a ghost (family, no less!) - to the despondent drone of Damsels in Distress that keep a constant reminder of just how bad things can look, if we let them.
Then, of course, there’s the dragon.
In the end, King Arthur and his court learn that pulling together is where real strength lies.
In typical Missoula Children’s Theatre fashion, the plot was pleasing and the acting amazing, especially considering the fact that students had just five days, beginning on Monday, to prep for performances on Friday.
Special thanks to Elizma DuToit for piano accompaniment, Dan Lawless for lighting, Lynn Lawless for organizing the production, Paulette Osadchuk for program and tickets, parents and staff who helped make the performance a success, and of course – the kids for a wonderful performance. Special mention also to Valemount Elementary School PAC for their generous donation.
The Missoula Children’s Theatre International tour visits the Robson Valley region each year, bringing with them an opportunity for students to experience stage performance firsthand. They always do an excellent job.
This year’s production, from script to music, was created by Michael McGill, with additional music and lyrics by Rebecca McGill.
