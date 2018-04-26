New executive and directors for Sports Day Association

On April 15 the Sports Day Association held their annual general meeting at the Valemount Public Library.
It was a good turnout, with at least a dozen people in attendance.
The main purpose of the meeting was to elect a new Executive, many of whom were appointed by acclamation.
Results are as follows: Jen Scheller, President; Twila Hocken, Vice-President; Leaha Johnson, Secretary/Treasurer.
There were also five Directors appointed: Monika Springer, Shay Bernicky, Krista Bachrach, Darci Peever, and Heather Michaud.
There was also discussion on proposed events for Valemountain Days.
While they appear to have their work cut out for them, President Jen Scheller says that the amount of volunteers that have come forward has really been encouraging, and they will do their best to make it happen.