Meadow Creek Bridge Rehabilitation

Jasper National Park has begun work to rehabilitate Meadow Creek Bridge between Valemount and Jasper along Highway 16 (Yellowhead Highway). The bridge is located about 10 kilometres from the West Gate.

This work is part of the unprecedented $3 billion investment over 5 years to support Parks Canada’s infrastructure work to heritage, tourism, waterway, and highway assets located within national historic sites, national parks, and national marine conservation areas across Canada.

Motorists can expect that two-way traffic will be maintained ( both eastbound and westbound) until a new detour route is constructed. Once the detour route is operational, there will be single lane alternating traffic in work zones until November 2018. Traffic will be managed around the clock with a combination of flaggers and automated lights. The work will occur from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week and speed reductions to 30 km/hr can be expected in work zones with traffic control personnel on site. In addition the Elysium Pass, Virl, Dorothy and Christine Lakes Trailhead will be closed until construction is complete in November.

Traffic delays will vary in time but you should be prepared to stop. You can help Parks Canada ensure the safety of motorists and workers by respecting traffic control personnel and obey all posted road signs and reduced speed zones. For the most up to date delays check: www.511.alberta.ca or dial 511 (Alberta) or www.DriveBC.ca or dial 1-800-550-4997 (British Columbia).