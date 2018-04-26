Long-time McBride doctor passes on

The Robson Valley lost a legend with the passing of Dr. Geoffrey Cowburn on March 27, 2018. He was 90 years old. Dr. Cowburn, a long-time, loved and highly respected physician in McBride, was born in Bury, Lancashire, England, on October 24, 1927.

“He weighed 2.4 ounces and his parents were told he wouldn’t live 24 hours,” said his daughter Lisa Cowburn.

“So they put him in a dresser drawer and he survived.”

Dr. Cowburn met his future wife Jane Bowes (born in Ringwood, Romsey, on October 30, 1931) at Sparsholt, a village near Winchester, Hampshire, in the south of England, where Jane was a nanny at 14 years old.

“The first time she saw dad he had just been kicked out of a stable by a cow called ‘Kick It Quick’,” said Lisa.

“It took five men to hold him down because he had a pitch fork in his hand and was going to kill the cow. Dad chased mum for four years until she moved away. Mum had my dad and another chap she was interested in. Mum said to dad she would not marry a farmer so he self-taught himself and went to medical school in London somewhere. He graduated from medical school in 1957. My mum was 23 I think when they got married.”

Son Simon was born on May 7, 1956, and daughter Lisa was born five years later, on August 16, 1961.

Lisa said her dad worked at Harrow Hospital in England as a doctor until age 40.

In 1967, the family of four emigrated to Canada.

“The doctor’s wages were very low in England at the time,” said Lisa about the family’s move to Canada.

“We were going to Quesnel, but when we turned up, the living conditions weren’t good. Dad found out that there was a practice for sale in McBride, so we moved to McBride November 1 in 1967.”

Dr. Cowburn’s first office was on Main Street, in the building which is now Linda Fry’s notary office, and later he leased office space in the Village complex.

Dr. Cowburn and his family lived in the nurses’ residence for the first six months after their arrival in McBride, before moving into the small house across from the hospital, where he and Jane lived during their entire time in McBride.

Dr. Cowburn was an essential part of not only McBride, but the entire Robson Valley, suturing wounds, delivering babies, saving lives, basically doing anything from prescribing prescriptions to doing emergency surgery, both in McBride and Valemount.

“He loved McBride and his patients,” said Lisa.

“When people used to ask him in later years when he was going to retire he used to say ‘Why? I get up every morning happy and whistling’, which used to drive my mum nuts (the whistling).”

Dr. Cowburn was a real country doctor, compassionate, caring, dedicated, well rounded and very knowledgeable. His quiet voice and dignified English accent just added to that image.

Joann Barnes, who was his office receptionist for over 30 years, starting out as a part-time employee in 1972, told the Valley Sentinel how much she enjoyed working for Dr. Cowburn.

“He was a great boss to work for,” she said.

“I would still be working for him if he hadn’t retired.”

Elizabeth Haan, who came to Canada from England in 1961 and worked as a nurse at both the old hospital and new hospital (she was the director of nursing from 1969 to 1992), worked alongside Dr. Cowburn for 25 years.

“We retired from the hospital the same year, in 1992,” she said.

“He was a very good doctor. He was very thorough and good at his work. You could rely on him.”

Haan said she really enjoyed working with him.

“We got on very well, we were both English,” she said with a laugh.

“He didn’t boss people around. When his eyesight got worse, he would borrow my reading glasses when suturing people. I teased him and asked him if he was thinking of borrowing my teeth as well.”

Dr. Cowburn had many passions, historical books, biographies, flying his plane, horses and gardening. He was well-known for his bright yellow Tiger Moth by-plane.

“It came over in crates from England in the early seventies,” recalls Lisa.

“Dad and Bill Tompson, an aircraft mechanic who lived in Valemount, rebuilt it from the ground up. The Tiger Moth by-plane was used in the Second World War as a trainer for pilots. It took them 10 years to rebuild it.”

While flying his plane was a big hobby of his, it also played a part in his doctor career, with Dr. Cowburn using his plane to fly to Valemount and Blue River to see patients.

“If he was needed at the McBride hospital when he was out flying his plane, mum would put a white sheet on the front lawn (of their residence to signal that he was needed at the hospital),” recalls Lisa.

“It’s hard to put into words Geoffrey’s love of flying but consider a stroke and a heart attack didn’t stop him,” said long-time friend Kelly Mortensen.

“Maybe a short story might illustrate this better. I had a few lessons with Charlie Leake, Geoff’s long-time flying partner, in the Tiger Moth, but was certainly nowhere near where I felt confident, but I felt Geoff could certainly handle his own aircraft. After all I was there mainly as a valid pilot’s licence. Geoff lost his medical after his heart attack. On one flight we were coming into land and while on the down wind leg over Mountainview Road Geoff pulled the engine to idle and began the glide to landing which normally involves a turn to the left to get on to final for runway 12. Geoff did a perfect approach and was quite well set up to land on the strait stretch of Mountainview Road, at about two hundred feet above the Monroe’s (farm). I asked if he was planning to land on the road, to which he replied ‘sorry’ and the engine came back to life as Geoff climbed back up. We got oriented back to the runway and on approach I watched Geoff in the mirror and noticed he had one eye closed all the way down. After landing I inquired about his monocular technique to be told he was seeing double and was quite chuffed he had picked the right runway of the two that he could see. Geoff, after talking with Charlie, came to the conclusion that his flying days were numbered but gladly opened his wallet to buy prescription goggles when I showed him the ad.”

Dr. Cowburn’s love for horses led to the purchase of a piece of farm property just west of McBride in the early nineties, where he had a barn and inside and outdoor riding arenas built as well as pens and pastures set up for his Westphalian horses. He spent much of his spare time at the farm with his beloved horses.

Dr. Cowburn retired from his physician career in 2013 at age 85 and spent his last few years after the death of his beloved wife Jane with his daughter Lisa in Qualicum Beach on Vancouver Island.

“He loved mum to the end,” said Lisa.

“I remember mum getting annoyed when he used to sneak a kiss and a hug when she was in the middle of doing something. Mum passed away on October 9, 2013. Their last trip to England in the September before mum passed away they were still holding hands very much in love.”

In September 2015, Northern Health hosted a dedication for Dr. Cowburn in the McBride and District Hospital, recognizing him for 45 years of service. The conference room at the McBride and District Hospital was also renamed in Dr. Cowburn’s honour.

Dr. Cowburn was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer on August 17, 2016.

“The doctor at the Victoria cancer clinic gave him four to six months to live,” said Lisa.

“When he told dad how long he had to live, dad told the doctor he was going to live for five years.

Dr. Cowburn passed away in Qualicum Beach with his daughter Lisa by his side. He was predeceased by his wife Jane, survived by his son Simon and daughter Lisa, his grand-daughter Sonia Cowburn and great-grandson Robert Mckaig.

You will be missed Doc!