Sledache - April 26, 2018

Spring is in full swing now as the last race of the season is done. Western Canadian Hillcross Association put on another great event, this time at Sun Peaks. It was a great weekend competing with some very fast people, and we couldn’t have asked for better weather.

2nd - Pro Stock 600 • 2nd - Pro Improved 600 • 2nd - Pro Improved 800 • 2nd - Pro Improved 850 • 3rd - Pro Mod 600

Riley Kunka from Valemount also placed a 2nd in juniors class.

I can’t thank my family, friends, and sponsors enough for all of the hard work that went into this!

WPM Westlock | Specialty Sleds / Motorsports | Silber Turbos | Sledache | Munster Finger Throttles | Zeal Optics | Stealth Graphics Co | Zbroz Racing home of EXIT Shocks/Ars-FX | ABS - Avalanche Airbag System | SPOT LLC | Whisper Creek Cabin Rentals | Summit Site Services | 3 Boys Tank and Vac | Robson Valley Home Hardware | R Four Farms | Canoe Mountain Developments | C&S | Glohen Farms

By Tyler Fowler