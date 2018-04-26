Overindulged? Here’s how to recover

We can’t always be on our best behavior when it comes to our diet and wellness. Getting off track by overindulging in either fast food, alcohol, too many cups of coffee, or too many days off at the gym is completely normal…and to be expected.

Folks with the best overall health and wellness don’t live a restrictive life, in fact, quite the opposite. Rather than getting bent out of shape and letting a beer and a cheeseburger derail their diet for weeks on end, they simply step back onto their wellness path, without giving that cheeseburger another negative thought.

If we could work with how we feel on a daily basis, and which foods or activities support that, rather than focusing on “good” or “bad” foods or if our workout burned enough calories off, we could get to a place where taking care of ourselves is paramount. And sometimes eating that cheeseburger and drinking that beer are part of living a full, flexible, wonderful existence.

Now, if you have overindulged in a way that you can feel in your body, say - too much food, too many drinks, and your body is feeling the stress, here are some ways to gently steer yourself back to feeling great:

Make yourself a recovery meal

Create a quick and tasty meal filled with greens, probiotic-rich foods, and lean protein. This will nourish your body and allow your own healing processes to function optimally. A Buddha bowl is a great way to combine veggies, protein, seeds, and fermented foods all into one delicious dish.

Take a bath

Rather than punishing your body after overindulging, nourish it with a relaxing and detoxifying bath instead. Add 2 cups of Epson salts, ¼ cup of baking soda, a dollop of coconut oil, and few drop of your favourite essential oil to your bath water. Before you bathe, you can dry brush your body to speed up the detox process. Plus, it’s a great exfoliator for your skin.

Focus on your water intake

Have a headache? Drink water. Tummy troubles? Drink water. Feeling lethargic? Drink water. There is very little that being properly hydrated cannot solve, so focus on drinking as much water as you can during recovery. Add a squeeze of lemon or lime, or drink coconut water if you are having trouble getting enough.

Switch from coffee to green tea

If you already feel yucky, don’t try to give up caffeine altogether. Simply make the switch from coffee to green tea for a few days. It’s a gentler version of the pick-me-up you need after overindulging. It’s also rich in antioxidants.

Go to bed early

Lack of sleep is typically another symptom of too much fun. Don’t push yourself to be too productive the day after you overindulge. A good night’s sleep is essential to healing your body. So instead, start winding down for bed early, unplug from your phone, and drift off into a restful and rejuvenating sleep.



