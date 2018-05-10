Valemount Councillor Sandy Salt acknowledged

At the 72nd Annual Conference of the Trans Canada Yellowhead Highway (TCYHA) held in Edmonton AB, Valemount Councillor Sandy Salt was acknowledged for her role as President of the Trans Canada Yellowhead Highway Association for the 2017-2018 term. MP Randy Boissonnault, representing the Honorable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, Government of Canada, participated in the acknowledgement.

Left to Right: TCYHA CAO John Wojcicki, MP Randy Boissonnault (Councillor Latimer), TCYHA 2017-2018 President Sandy Salt (Councillor, Valemount BC), Paul Smith TCYHA 2018-2019 President (Councillor Strathcona County AB), AB MLA Jessica Littlewood. Submitted photo

Sandy’s name was added to the TCYHA prestigious Builder of the Yellowhead in 2017. That award recognizes long-standing commitment and service to the Association.

The appreciation expressed to Councillor Salt solidifies the role Valemount has played in the development of the Yellowhead Highway as current Valemount Mayor Jeannette Townsend also served as TCYHA President (2004-2005). Mayor Townsend is also the recipient of the TCYHA Builder Award (2002), Tete Jaune Award (2004) and was named a Life Member in 2008.

Sandy began her support of the Association while she was in administration with the Village of Valemount BC and elevated that with her election to Council in 2011. Soon thereafter Sandy joined the TCYHA Board as a Director from BC representing Yellowhead Highway BC#5.

She rolled up her sleeves quickly as she chaired and organized the 2014 Annual General Meeting and conference held in Valemount which was very well received. Sandy has remained an active and energetic Board member. She served in the capacity of TCYHA BC Vice President and in 2016 was named President-Elect serving as President for the 2017-2018 term.

During her term as TCYHA President the Yellowhead Highway showed continued infrastructure and safety improvement. Some of that is seen in the construction of additional passing lanes in BC and Manitoba, extension of the four-lane divided portion of the highway east of Saskatoon SK and a commitment from Alberta to begin planning of twinning the Yellowhead west of Hinton, as well as increased cellular coverage.

Incoming TYCHA President Paul Smith (Councillor Strathcona County AB) said, in making the presentation, “Sandy has shown excellent leadership and commitment to gathering the forces to advocate to governments of the need for increased safety on the Yellowhead. We thank her for the time she has invested in the Association and look forward to her continued guidance.”