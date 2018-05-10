- Home
- Current News
- Sledding
- Columns
- Leonard Frazer
- Community Calendar
- Classifieds
- About
- Search
Marie wins again!
Thursday, May 10, 2018 - 00:00 Dianne St. Jean
The list of duties she provides includes ordering food for the kitchen, which includes keeping inventory, as well as planning and preparing meals for both regular and special events.
She also writes grants on behalf of her branch and finds resourceful ways to spend the funds. She is also the media representative for Branch 266.
Birkbeck, who runs Jailhouse Bed and Breakfast, at times has even provided accommodation at no charge for Legion guests and performers.
“We are ever so grateful she contributes so generously to our Branch, and we nominate her unreservedly for Legionnaire of the Year,” stated President Pete Pearson on behalf of the branch.
Birkbeck was also recently presented with the 2017 Legionnaire of the Year Award, in which the recipient is selected by fellow members.
Way to go, Marie!