Marie wins again!

Birkbeck was nominated by fellow members of Branch 266 in Valemount, in which they describe her as “deeply committed, whole-hearted, single-minded, tireless, cheerful, determined, thoughtful”, doing more than what is expected, and an inspiration.

Royal Canadian Legion member Marie Birkbeck has received the Royal Canadian Legion’s Ted Turvey Volunteer of the Year award.

RCL Branch 266 President Pete Pearson presenting Marie Birkbeck with the Ted Turvey Volunteer of the Year award. Birkbeck will have her name added to the plaque along with winners from previous years. Dianne St. Jean photo

The list of duties she provides includes ordering food for the kitchen, which includes keeping inventory, as well as planning and preparing meals for both regular and special events.

She also writes grants on behalf of her branch and finds resourceful ways to spend the funds. She is also the media representative for Branch 266.

Birkbeck, who runs Jailhouse Bed and Breakfast, at times has even provided accommodation at no charge for Legion guests and performers.

“We are ever so grateful she contributes so generously to our Branch, and we nominate her unreservedly for Legionnaire of the Year,” stated President Pete Pearson on behalf of the branch.

Birkbeck was also recently presented with the 2017 Legionnaire of the Year Award, in which the recipient is selected by fellow members.

Way to go, Marie!