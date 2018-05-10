- Home
Local physician Dr. Ray Markham receives SRPC Award
Thursday, May 10, 2018 - 00:00 Dianne St. Jean
The SRPC created the Fellowship in Rural and Remote Medicine (FRRMS) in recognition of the dedication to the profession and acquired expertise.
“Rural doctors practice a distinct form of medicine that has many challenges and requires a varied skill set and an ability to work under sometimes difficult circumstances,” Dr. John Soles, Nominations and Awards Committee Chair SRPC said in a statement.
In order to qualify for the award, the physician has to have worked in rural and remote Canadian communities for at least ten years, as well as carry a number of course and training credentials.
Dr. Markham and his family have lived in Valemount for approximately fifteen years, and love being a part of the community.
He added that they are looking forward to the next 15 years.