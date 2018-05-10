Local physician Dr. Ray Markham receives SRPC Award

Dr. Ray Markham received the Society of Rural Physicians of Canada Fellowship Award. Dr. Markham has lived in Valemount and served the Robson Valley for approximately 15 years.

The Fellowship certificate and pin were presented to Dr. Markham during the SRPC’s 26th Annual Rural and Remote Medicine Course held at the St. John’s Convention Centre in St. John’s, NFLD and Labrador on Friday, April 13th.

The SRPC created the Fellowship in Rural and Remote Medicine (FRRMS) in recognition of the dedication to the profession and acquired expertise.

“Rural doctors practice a distinct form of medicine that has many challenges and requires a varied skill set and an ability to work under sometimes difficult circumstances,” Dr. John Soles, Nominations and Awards Committee Chair SRPC said in a statement.

In order to qualify for the award, the physician has to have worked in rural and remote Canadian communities for at least ten years, as well as carry a number of course and training credentials.

Dr. Markham and his family have lived in Valemount for approximately fifteen years, and love being a part of the community.

He added that they are looking forward to the next 15 years.