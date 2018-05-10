- Home
- Current News
- Sledding
- Columns
- Leonard Frazer
- Community Calendar
- Classifieds
- About
- Search
Simpcw First Nation votes in new councillors
Thursday, May 10, 2018 - 00:00 Dianne St. Jean
On Reserve Councillors are, in order of most votes: Ron Lampreau (118); Eddie Celesta (110); Christine (Tina) Donald (96); George Lampreau (93); and Alison Eustache Green (70).
At the same time, voters cast ballots on their Membership Code Referendum, as to whether or not they approve of the Simpcw First Nation Membership Code, dated August 21, 2015. A total of 131 Yes votes were cast and 38 for a No vote.
The Membership Code constitutes the rights of self-governance of the Simpcw First Nation people and the rights and responsibilities as members of that Nation.
In an earlier election on April 8, Shelly Ann Loring was voted in as Chief of the Simpcw First Nation. She will replace Nathan Matthew, who did not run for re-election.
The official induction ceremony will take place on May 31 at Chu Chua Community Hall at which time position of Chief will be formally transferred.