Call to Poland rescues climbers in Mt. Robson Park

CBC radio, as well as a CBC article by Audrey McKinnon on April 24 confirmed the report.

It’s almost hard to believe, but it took a call from Poland to get two climbers rescued from an avalanche incident on Whitehorn Mountain on April 23.

The two were climbing Whitehorn Mountain near Mt. Robson when they were hit by a wall of snow, throwing them down the mountain for a ways. Fortunately they were not buried.

They used their satellite phone to call friends in their home country of Poland, and those people in turn called the Polish Embassy in Ottawa, who called BC emergency services.

The climbers, whose names were not released, were flown to Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops with serious injuries but are recovering.