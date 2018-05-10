RCMP Report May 10/18 issue

On May 2, 2018 at approximately 7:30 p.m. McBride RCMP, with the assistance of Valemount RCMP, responded to a report of shooting near the Small River bridge on Highway 16 outside of Dunster. Initial 911 callers reported one male was being shot at by a group of males. A subsequent 911 call was received from the lone male who advised he had returned gunfire and that he believed he had shot one of the males in the group.

Upon arriving in the area, RCMP members located the lone male hiding in the ditch. Due to the nature of the incident members conducted a high-risk arrest of the male who surrendered without incident. No other individuals were located in the area.

RCMP would like to thank the drivers on the highway for their patience during this dangerous and dynamic incident. The lone male was arrested and is facing charges of careless use of a firearm and was transported to Prince George Hospital for evaluation.

If anyone has any information on this file please contact the McBride RCMP detachment directly or Crime-stoppers.