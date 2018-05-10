Social Media advice for business owners

Community Futures of Fraser-Fort George sponsored a Social Media Workshop for Small Business on Thursday afternoon, April 26 at the Robson Valley Community Centre in McBride.

Camille MacDonald provided insight into how social media can benefit small business in a workshop sponsored by Community Futures of Fraser-Fort George on April 26 in McBride. Allan Frederick photo

The group of seven participants received one-on-one attention including advice and information based on their specific concerns and questions.

Topics included ideas on where and how to promote business, and which of the social media formats work best, the two most currently popular being Facebook and Instagram.

The workshop was presented by Camille MacDonald from Pop Media in Prince George.