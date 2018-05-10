Another sensational Ducks Unlimited event in McBride

The evening of Saturday April 28th saw over 100 people attend the Ducks Unlimited Live and Silent Auction and Dinner in McBride at the Robson Valley Community Centre.

The theme had a Western look, with the décor and several attendees dressing accordingly.

Funds raised were earmarked for the Horseshoe Lake project.

With that, local businesses were very generous with their donations, as they always have been.

Feedback was very positive from those who attended, with a lot of compliments, and organizers also felt it was a very successful evening.

This was the event’s 31st year.

The community really came together in helping to raise funds through bids for the Horseshoe Lake project.