- Home
- Current News
- Sledding
- Columns
- Leonard Frazer
- Community Calendar
- Classifieds
- About
- Search
Leon Lorenz
The Living Marsh
Thursday, May 24, 2018 - 00:00 Leon Lorenz
Cranberry Marsh/Starratt Wildlife Management Area just south of Valemount is a scenic wonder for nature lovers. Teaming with all sorts of wildlife, the marsh provides a perfect opportunity for individuals and families to observe all sorts of wildlife in their natural habitat. Professional wildlife film producer Leon Lorenz, along with wife Helen and sons Nathan and Noel recently took that opportunity. Among all the sights and sounds of nature they got to view a garter snake among the cattails, Canada geese, an aerial mating display of swallows, and a raven carrying off a duck egg in its beak.
Copyright © 2018 www.wildlifevideos.ca • Disclaimer: The reproduction of photos and portraits may at times vary due to technical issues. To view the originals email leon@wildlifevideos.ca
More Current Stories
- School District 57 board meeting held in Valemount
- RVSS - Raising awareness on the issues facing women
- Simpcw First Nation votes in new councillors
- Call to Poland rescues climbers in Mt. Robson Park
- RCMP Report May 10/18 issue
- Editorial - Putting on your best face – or not
- Bob’s Weekly Report May 10/18
- Indigenous housing to help students succeed at CNC
- Ministers' statement on Child Care Month in B.C.