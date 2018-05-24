The Living Marsh

Cranberry Marsh is one of the most spectacular natural observatories south of Valemount (behind the Best Western), free and easily accessible through the boardwalk trail.

Cranberry Marsh/Starratt Wildlife Management Area just south of Valemount is a scenic wonder for nature lovers. Teaming with all sorts of wildlife, the marsh provides a perfect opportunity for individuals and families to observe all sorts of wildlife in their natural habitat. Professional wildlife film producer Leon Lorenz, along with wife Helen and sons Nathan and Noel recently took that opportunity. Among all the sights and sounds of nature they got to view a garter snake among the cattails, Canada geese, an aerial mating display of swallows, and a raven carrying off a duck egg in its beak.

Helen Lorenz, with sons Nathan and Noel observing a garter snake among the cattails. Leon Lorenz photo

A family of Canada geese enjoying their marsh home. Leon Lorenz photo

