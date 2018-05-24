Exhibition encourages locals to participate in 55+ Games

Sharon Schiefelbein and Village councillor Rick Thompson try their hand at floor curling.

The event was made possible through a recently received grant designed to promote and encourage participation of seniors at the upcoming 55+ BC Games. There had been very limited participation from our area in recent years.

On Saturday afternoon, May 12th, the Village of McBride hosted a 55+ BC Games exhibition at the Robson Valley Community Centre.

This year’s 55+ Games will be held in Kimberley – Cranbrook from September 11th to the 15th, with 25 games available during the competition on both individual and team levels.

Local Zone 9 representatives were on hand to explain some of the games, as well as encourage the local 55+ population to get involved.

Zone 9 - North Central includes 70 Mile House, 100 Mile House, Barkerville, Bridge Lake, Canim Lake, Forest Grove, Green Lake, Horsefly, Interlake, Lac La Hache, Likely, Mackenzie, McLease Lake, Prince George, Quesnel, Wells, Williams Lake, and of course, McBride.

The exhibition included card games of cribbage and whist as well as pickleball and floor curling.

Approximately 30 people came through during the event. There was also food provided to the 55+ who attended and took part.

Many enjoyed the floor curling, and the sport took on some new interested participants.

More information on the 55+ BC Games is available at www.55plusBCgames.org.