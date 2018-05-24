- Home
- Current News
- Sledding
- Columns
- Leonard Frazer
- Community Calendar
- Classifieds
- About
- Search
Exhibition encourages locals to participate in 55+ Games
Thursday, May 24, 2018 - 03:59 Allan Frederick
This year’s 55+ Games will be held in Kimberley – Cranbrook from September 11th to the 15th, with 25 games available during the competition on both individual and team levels.
Local Zone 9 representatives were on hand to explain some of the games, as well as encourage the local 55+ population to get involved.
Zone 9 - North Central includes 70 Mile House, 100 Mile House, Barkerville, Bridge Lake, Canim Lake, Forest Grove, Green Lake, Horsefly, Interlake, Lac La Hache, Likely, Mackenzie, McLease Lake, Prince George, Quesnel, Wells, Williams Lake, and of course, McBride.
The exhibition included card games of cribbage and whist as well as pickleball and floor curling.
Approximately 30 people came through during the event. There was also food provided to the 55+ who attended and took part.
Many enjoyed the floor curling, and the sport took on some new interested participants.
More information on the 55+ BC Games is available at www.55plusBCgames.org.
More Current Stories
- School District 57 board meeting held in Valemount
- RVSS - Raising awareness on the issues facing women
- Simpcw First Nation votes in new councillors
- Call to Poland rescues climbers in Mt. Robson Park
- RCMP Report May 10/18 issue
- Editorial - Putting on your best face – or not
- Bob’s Weekly Report May 10/18
- Indigenous housing to help students succeed at CNC
- Ministers' statement on Child Care Month in B.C.