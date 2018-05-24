SD57 & Village of McBride News Release

The meeting was positive and provided both School Board and Village of McBride elected officials an opportunity to discuss concerns from the community about the future of educational programming in the Village of McBride.

Conversations emphasized how much elected individuals representing the Village of McBride want to work collaboratively with School District No. 57 to ensure success for McBride students. Success involves making certain a quality education program is offered, and being open to other community partnerships as they become available.

“The Board recognizes the anxiety caused when the idea of co-location is brought up. The approved motion to address outstanding recommendations from the Long Range Facility Plan was not intended to suggest co-location of schools in McBride was on the table or to cause unrest in the community.

“The Board has directed staff that there will be two schools in the community for September 2018 and that nothing is going to be considered until there is an educational and financial reason to do so”, says School District Board Chair Tim Bennett. “The School Board and our local governments are both elected to ensure tax dollars are spent in the best interest of the communities we are elected to serve. The School Board is committed to working to improve relationships with our municipal counterparts and ensure meaningful lines of communication are open.”

The Province is currently reviewing the funding formula for schools and implementation of any changes, as a result of the review are expected to be tabled until 2020. Council has suggested that the definitions of rural and remote schools be further defined as part of the review.

“Council would like to thank Superintendent Marquis-Forster and Chairperson Bennett for taking to the time come to McBride and meet with Council to address citizen’s concerns for education in the Robson Valley” said Mayor Martin.

