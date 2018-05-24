Editorial - Theories on conspiracy

The advent of modern telecommunication technology brought more than speedy access to information along with it.

Satellite technology, images of man on the moon, and the accessibility and speed of global communication have contributed in large part to what is referred to as conspiracy theory – the general idea that much of what we are told or shown, especially by government organizations, is actually a deliberate attempt to dumb us down and keep people in ignorance and strict control.

Admittedly, it’s not like that hasn’t happened before throughout the history of humankind.

The mindset of conspiracy theorists is largely based on mistrust and suspicion, and in this they are not totally unjustified.

The actions of many who are accused of conspiracy are responsible for fostering that suspicion by their own actions.

It’s like the guy who swears that he’s not cheating, but continues to come home with lipstick and perfume that does not belong to his wife all over him.

But we can’t live in constant fear and suspicion all our life, so where do we draw the line? Not only is that not healthy, it hinders our own ability to thrive.

A mistrust of nearly everyone and everything around us fosters an aura of negativity that tends to limit the number and quality of relationships in our life, and thwarts our ability to prosper because we exude that negativity everywhere we go.

So even when there are times when the suspicions of some might be justified, people don’t trust and therefore avoid them simply because it seems that nearly everything that comes out of their mouth is negative.

The ironic result, then, is that those who carry a predominant mindset of conspiracy - that others are trying to hinder and control them - often end up being the very ones limiting themselves.

Yet that does not negate the fact that there are those who seek to rule and control by whatever means necessary, and often that entails promoting their own agenda aka conspiracy. The successful ones, though, do it using two things – money and power.

You need money to fund power or influence, and let’s be real here, many people who claim they are not controlled by money often take the bait when offered a good portion of it.

When I started looking into pipeline protests, I began looking at other types of protests and found that many, if not most participants in large-scale protests showed up because they were paid to, usually by large organizations with their own agenda. Some of those who were protesting about issues in a certain area were not even from that area.

It appears then that those who win on any side of an argument are those who have the best means to carry out their agenda and that, as well-intentioned as “Joe public’ may be, can sometimes be persuaded to be used by anyone as long as the price is right.

The issue then, is not whether there are conspiracies out there pulling our strings – but whose?



