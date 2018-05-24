An Open Letter re Valemountain Days by Jennifer Scheller, President

Ross McKirdy has done an excellent job organizing it with the help of Dan and Sylvia Cuddeback, Vinnie Clark and Brendan Taylor. Shay Bernicky and the Valemount Softball Association have been doing a great job organizing the Softball Tournament. Shay and Krista Bachrach have both been busy planning the kids’ activities on 5th Ave. for the Friday evening. Sounds like kids of all ages are going to have lots of fun! Miwa Hiroe is going to be doing Face Painting and Twyla Hocken will be doing Glitter Tattoos on the Friday evening. Heather Michaud and Laura Trimm had the task of taking letters around town to all the local businesses to collect donations for the Raffle Table. They have collected some wonderful items so far. Twyla and Monika Springer helped with much of the fundraising like the Bake Sale and Movie Night at the High School. Twyla has been getting the Baking Contest figured out. Monika helped pick out the Bouncy Castles and Arcade Games. Staci McNee and Tannis Kruysifix have been organizing the Beer Gardens. Regena Bergen has taken on the big task of Parade Marshall. Andru McCracken is organizing the live music for the weekend. Leaha Johnson is new to town and was happy to take on the position of Secretary/Treasurer which is not an easy position. Then there was figuring out the Food Permits and Gaming Licenses that Heather, Darci and Monika had to do. Jennifer Robinson has done an excellent job helping us with the brochures and posters. On the Saturday, Dan Clay has been organizing a Chili Cook-off. Seniors Bingo will be raising money for Arayah Tinsley-Dawson. There will be a Watermelon Eating Contest. Hannah Britton-Foster will be doing Zumba class for both kids and parents at the Curling Rink. Community Dance at the Curling Rink. Farmers Market may be joining the event as well. Chris the Clown is returning for the weekend and the Skating Club will be holding their Chicken Crap Bingo. There will be a Dunk Tank. Like I said, this would not have happened without the help of everyone listed above plus a few that I may have missed. I would also like to thank everyone who has sponsored this event so far: Valemount Village Office, Valemount Tourism, Public Works, Columbia Basin Trust, Regional District Fraser-Fort George, LDM, Home Hardware, IGA, IDA, Best Western, Northern Development Initiatives Trust, Petro Canada, Whisper Creek Log Homes, Kinder Morgan, Three Ranges Brewery, Don’s Social House, Valemount Curling Club, BC Ambulance, Neuman and Sons Trucking, Canadian Tire, Lordco, Valemount Community Forest, Spaz Logging, Alpine Country Rentals, Yellowhead Helicopters, The Source Tree Service, Hauer Bros. Lumber, D.A.N. Contracting, The Rocky Mountain Goat, The Valley Sentinel, Valemount Fire Dept., Valemount Public Library, Valemount RCMP, Jeanne Dennis, Infinity, Underwriters Insurance and Glacier Ridge Services. Also, I don’t want to forget to thank all the volunteers that have already signed up. Let anyone of us know if you want to be a part of it – volunteering, enter in the parade, enter in the baking contest, or getting a vendor table.

I also want to especially thank the previous Valemountain Days board for all their help.