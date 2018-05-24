- Home
Valemountain Days Schedule
FRIDAY NIGHT – June 8
(5th Ave. between IGA and Home Hardware)
BBQ at IGA 4:30-7:00 pm
Vendors at IDA side parking lot 4:30-7:00 pm
KIDS relay races in front of IDA 5:00-7:00 pm
BC Ambulance Teddy Bear Clinic 5:00-7:00 pm
Face painting by Miwa 5:00-7:00 pm
Glitter tattoos by Twyla 5:00-7:00 pm
Baseball Tournament Starts 5:30 pm
(Main Ball Diamond and Osadchuk Diamond)
Music in front of Home Hardware until 9 pm
SATURDAY – June 9
Baseball Tournament at Main Diamond and Osadchuk Diamond 8 am - 8:30 pm
Parade – New Route 10:00-11:30 am
with RCMP doing a ‘mock’ jail
Chili Cook-off at Sportsplex 10:30 am - 5:00 pm
Bingo at Sportsplex 12:00-4:00 pm
Chicken Crap Bingo at Sportsplex 12:00-4:00 pm
Dunk Tank at Sportsplex 12:00-5:00 pm
Bouncy Castles at Arena 12:00-6:00 pm
Chris the Clown at Arena 12:00-6:00 pm
Concession at Sportsplex 12:00-6:00 pm
Beer Garden at Sportsplex 12:00-6:00 pm
Raffle in Lobby of Arena 12:00-6:00 pm
Farmers Market at Sportsplex 1:00-5:00 pm
Baking Contest at upstairs room of Arena 1:00-2:30 pm
Vendors at Sportsplex or in Community Hall if raining 1:00-5:00 pm
Music at Sportsplex 1:30-5:30 pm
Watermelon Eating Contest at Sportsplex 2:45-3:45 pm
Zumba class for kids/parents at Curling Rink4:00-5:00 pm
Dance at Curling Rink 9:00 pm - 1:00 am
SUNDAY – June 10
Baseball Tournament at Main Diamond and Osadchuk Diamond 9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Concession at Sportsplex 9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Vendors at Sportsplex or Community Hall if raining 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Raffle at lobby of Arena 10:00 am - 2:00pm
Chris the Clown at Arena 10:00 am - 2:00pm
Dunk Tank at Sportsplex 10:00 am - 3:00pm
Bouncy Castles at Arena 10:00 am - 4:00pm
Loggers Sports at Sportsplex 11:00 am - 3:00pm
(to be confirmed)
Beer Gardens at Sportsplex 12:00-4:00 pm
Chicken Crap Bingo at Sportsplex 12:00-4:00 pm
