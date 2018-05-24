Valemountain Days Schedule

FRIDAY NIGHT – June 8(5th Ave. between IGA and Home Hardware)

BBQ at IGA 4:30-7:00 pm

Vendors at IDA side parking lot 4:30-7:00 pm

KIDS relay races in front of IDA 5:00-7:00 pm

BC Ambulance Teddy Bear Clinic 5:00-7:00 pm

Face painting by Miwa 5:00-7:00 pm

Glitter tattoos by Twyla 5:00-7:00 pm

Baseball Tournament Starts 5:30 pm

(Main Ball Diamond and Osadchuk Diamond)

Music in front of Home Hardware until 9 pm

SATURDAY – June 9

Baseball Tournament at Main Diamond and Osadchuk Diamond 8 am - 8:30 pm

Parade – New Route 10:00-11:30 am

with RCMP doing a ‘mock’ jail

Chili Cook-off at Sportsplex 10:30 am - 5:00 pm

Bingo at Sportsplex 12:00-4:00 pm

Chicken Crap Bingo at Sportsplex 12:00-4:00 pm

Dunk Tank at Sportsplex 12:00-5:00 pm

Bouncy Castles at Arena 12:00-6:00 pm

Chris the Clown at Arena 12:00-6:00 pm

Concession at Sportsplex 12:00-6:00 pm

Beer Garden at Sportsplex 12:00-6:00 pm

Raffle in Lobby of Arena 12:00-6:00 pm

Farmers Market at Sportsplex 1:00-5:00 pm

Baking Contest at upstairs room of Arena 1:00-2:30 pm

Vendors at Sportsplex or in Community Hall if raining 1:00-5:00 pm

Music at Sportsplex 1:30-5:30 pm

Watermelon Eating Contest at Sportsplex 2:45-3:45 pm

Zumba class for kids/parents at Curling Rink4:00-5:00 pm

Dance at Curling Rink 9:00 pm - 1:00 am

SUNDAY – June 10

Baseball Tournament at Main Diamond and Osadchuk Diamond 9:00 am - 3:00 pm

Concession at Sportsplex 9:00 am - 3:00 pm

Vendors at Sportsplex or Community Hall if raining 10:00 am - 3:00 pm

Raffle at lobby of Arena 10:00 am - 2:00pm

Chris the Clown at Arena 10:00 am - 2:00pm

Dunk Tank at Sportsplex 10:00 am - 3:00pm

Bouncy Castles at Arena 10:00 am - 4:00pm

Loggers Sports at Sportsplex 11:00 am - 3:00pm

(to be confirmed)

Beer Gardens at Sportsplex 12:00-4:00 pm

Chicken Crap Bingo at Sportsplex 12:00-4:00 pm