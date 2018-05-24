Valemountain Days Schedule

  • Printer friendly view
 Thursday, May 24, 2018 - 00:00

FRIDAY NIGHT – June 8 
(5th Ave. between IGA and Home Hardware)

 

BBQ at IGA                                         4:30-7:00 pm

Vendors at IDA side parking lot             4:30-7:00 pm

KIDS relay races in front of IDA            5:00-7:00 pm

BC Ambulance Teddy Bear Clinic           5:00-7:00 pm

Face painting by Miwa                          5:00-7:00 pm

Glitter tattoos by Twyla                        5:00-7:00 pm

Baseball Tournament Starts                  5:30 pm 

(Main Ball Diamond and Osadchuk Diamond)

Music in front of Home Hardware          until 9 pm

 

SATURDAY – June 9

 

Baseball Tournament at Main Diamond and Osadchuk Diamond   8 am - 8:30 pm

Parade – New Route                                10:00-11:30 am 

with RCMP doing a ‘mock’ jail

Chili Cook-off at Sportsplex                     10:30 am - 5:00 pm

Bingo at Sportsplex                                12:00-4:00 pm

Chicken Crap Bingo at Sportsplex            12:00-4:00 pm

Dunk Tank at Sportsplex                         12:00-5:00 pm

Bouncy Castles at Arena                         12:00-6:00 pm

Chris the Clown at Arena                        12:00-6:00 pm

Concession at Sportsplex                        12:00-6:00 pm

Beer Garden at Sportsplex                      12:00-6:00 pm

Raffle in Lobby of Arena                          12:00-6:00 pm

Farmers Market at Sportsplex                  1:00-5:00 pm

Baking Contest at upstairs room of Arena 1:00-2:30 pm

Vendors at Sportsplex or in Community Hall if raining  1:00-5:00 pm

Music at Sportsplex                                 1:30-5:30 pm

Watermelon Eating Contest at Sportsplex  2:45-3:45 pm

Zumba class for kids/parents at Curling Rink4:00-5:00 pm

Dance at Curling Rink                              9:00 pm - 1:00 am

 

SUNDAY – June 10

 

Baseball Tournament at Main Diamond and Osadchuk Diamond   9:00 am - 3:00 pm

Concession at Sportsplex                      9:00 am - 3:00 pm

Vendors at Sportsplex or Community Hall if raining                    10:00 am - 3:00 pm

Raffle at lobby of Arena                        10:00 am - 2:00pm

Chris the Clown at Arena                      10:00 am - 2:00pm

Dunk Tank at Sportsplex                       10:00 am - 3:00pm

Bouncy Castles at Arena                       10:00 am - 4:00pm

Loggers Sports at Sportsplex                 11:00 am - 3:00pm

(to be confirmed)

Beer Gardens at Sportsplex                   12:00-4:00 pm

Chicken Crap Bingo at Sportsplex           12:00-4:00 pm