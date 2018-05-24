Elk calving season has begun

At this time of year protective mothers may aggressively protect their newborns by kicking and charging at people.

The best ways to avoid an elk encounter are to:

Stay 30 meters away from all elk;

Avoid lone female elk, they separate from the herd for calving and may have calves nearby;

Walk on open roads rather than forest trails to avoid stumbling upon females elk or calves;

Keep children within arms reach and always keep dogs on a leash;

Travel in groups and carry a walking stick, pepper spray or umbrella

What should I do if I can’t avoid an

elk encounter?

Act dominant if an elk gets too close;

Seek protection behind a tree or vehicle;

Raise your arms or flap a jacket to make yourself appear larger;

Maintain eye contact and move away;

Contact encounters are rare – if knocked down get up and move away. Do not play dead!

Report all elk encounters: 780-852-6155







