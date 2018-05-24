Robson Valley groups get financial boost from RDFFG

The Board of the Regional District of Fraser-Fort George has approved a number of Community and Recreation grants, several of which will give a boost to organizations within the Robson Valley.

McBride and Valemount recipients include the Canoe Valley Community Association for Living Kids Project insurance ($3000); McBride Elks Lodge #247 for Pioneer Days Festival insurance ($975); Open Gate Garden in McBride for insurance, utilities and expenses ($3000); Robson Valley Mountain Bike Association for infrastructure development and promotional events ($3000); Robson Valley Support Society, for a portable mini-golf course ($2000); Valemount Affordable Rentals Society, for start-up costs ($1000); and Valemount Community Sports Day Association, for facility rental and entertainment for Valemountain Days ($1000).