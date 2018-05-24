- Home
We’re well prepared now
The venue was set up as an emergency reception center, as would be in an actual emergency, and hosted a variety of information tables.
There were also representatives on hand from the Regional District of Fraser-Fort George, BC Wildfire Service, the Red Cross, and Valemount Community Forest. Emergency Management BC representatives had to bow out at the last minute in response to the flooding crisis in the province’s interior.
The event was organized by Suzanne Bloodoff, Emergency Coordinator for the Village.
The only disappointing thing was the low public attendance.
Commendations to Bloodoff and Village staff and volunteers who put so much time and effort into the open house, which obviously entailed a lot of work and was very professionally done.
