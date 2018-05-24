We’re well prepared now

Several tables representing different stations of assistance during an emergency were set up, manned by Village staff and volunteers.

The venue was set up as an emergency reception center, as would be in an actual emergency, and hosted a variety of information tables.

There were also representatives on hand from the Regional District of Fraser-Fort George, BC Wildfire Service, the Red Cross, and Valemount Community Forest. Emergency Management BC representatives had to bow out at the last minute in response to the flooding crisis in the province’s interior.

The event was organized by Suzanne Bloodoff, Emergency Coordinator for the Village.

The only disappointing thing was the low public attendance.

Commendations to Bloodoff and Village staff and volunteers who put so much time and effort into the open house, which obviously entailed a lot of work and was very professionally done.

Village of Valemount staff Danielle Jerome (Grantwriter) and EDO Silvio Gislimberti at the Village of Valemount table. Gislimberti holds up an example of signs that assist emergency responders on their calls. Dianne St. Jean photo

Members of BC Wildfire Service were on hand to answer questions and provide materials and information. Dianne St. Jean photo