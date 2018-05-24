Village helping us clean up our act

Get ready, get set, to finally get rid of that extra clutter, large or small, that has been sitting around in your home or yard that you just can’t get around to clearing.

We’re talking about old or abandoned electronics, bulky television sets and microwaves, or stashes of old cans of paint that are just eco-unfriendly and difficult to get rid of.

The Village of Valemount will be making it a whole lot easier for us to dispose of those types of items, even larger items like appliances such as fridges and freezers.

From Monday, June 4 – Wednesday, June 6 Public Works will be available to pick up items between 9:00 am -2:00 pm. However, ALL requests must be phoned in to the Village, with cut-off for requests by Tuesday at 2:00 pm.

Same as previous years, electronics, TVs, microwaves, paints, can be brought FREE of charge to the local bottle depot. What is different this year are the recycling bins from ABC Recycling out of Prince George.

Two bins will be located at the Public Works yard. One will be specifically for fridges, freezers, or anything containing Freon. There is NO FEE to place your items in this bin so Village organizers are hoping that people will take advantage of this and the convenience of it being in town. The other bin will be strictly for items that are made predominately of metal. The third bin will be located at the Firehall.

There will be posters on each bin to indicate allowable materials, plus additional information will be posted around town and on social media.

The bins will be arriving by on May 25 and will be available until June 8 and will remain unlocked on weekends between 9:00 am and 3:00 pm and locked by 4:30 pm.

Got an old vehicle to get rid of?

Costs for the removal of derelict vehicles from pre-identified areas in the Village will be around $50 per vehicle, paid by the owner to the Village.

Derelict vehicles can be towed by contacting Tarmigan Towing (566-4305). It is strongly suggested by the Village that residents take advantage of this great opportunity to clean up their properties while improving the environment.