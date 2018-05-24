McBride Anglican/United Women's Auxiliary Fashion Show

The Annual Spring Tea and Fashion Show was held on Friday, May 11. The models come in ahead of time to select outfits, accessories, hats, shoes and purses. There were a lot of laughs and fun in doing so.

Thelma Molendyk was our first model. Our young mothers with their little daughters were the delight of the show. Two little cousins, Cody and Tegan, held hands and wanted to do the walk themselves. Mothers Carla Trask and Liz Trask and little sister Shelby Trask preceded and followed the two young ladies.

After a very tasty tea the bargain boutique was open for business.

submitted photo