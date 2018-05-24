Kids Fun Day at the Park

The event was organized by the Robson Valley Support Society (RVSS).

On Friday May 11th on Pro-D day for the local schools, local kids had the opportunity to participate in a mini fun carnival at the Steve Kolida Park in McBride.

According to organizer Jennifer Wellwood, the funding for the event was obtained from an Imagine Grant with RVSS together with the McBride Library and Community Literacy group.

Approximately 65 kids and 40 adults attended the day’s activities in the park.

There were hots dogs, ice cream and popcorn for the attendees, as well as two bouncy castles on display, games for the kids and prizes for participating.

Local area sponsors included Robson Valley Home Hardware, The Farm Store and McBride AG Foods. The bouncy castles were provided by L. A. Promotions and Tent Rentals in Prince George at a significantly reduced cost.

This was the third and final event of this school year, with prior ones being just before Christmas and the second a day of Emergency Services group hosting an open house and tours back on April 20th. Allan Frederick photo