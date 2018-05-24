Art in Dunster

Dunster offered up its usual art eye candy on Sunday, May 13 with a display at Dunster school featuring the McBride Art Classics senior artists as well as hosting the 8 x 8 silent auction in the gymnasium.

































































































































Above: Some of the amazingly creative and unique 8 x 8 art pieces offered in the silent auction. The auction is an annual fundraiser for the Dunster Community Association and schoolhouse.



Above: This was the 2nd annual art show for the McBride Art Classics seniors group. The group has been meeting every Monday at the Beaverview Lodge in McBride where Aleksandra (Sasha) Scott (pictured above with some of her paintings) has been leading the art classes for the last three years.