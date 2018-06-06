Pioneer Days in McBride a real buzz!

The weekend started on Friday afternoon June 1st with Kids Fun Run at the McBride Mountain Trials and a sheep herding demo at the Giggling’ Grizzly Pub by Jennifer L’Arrivee.

The LDM Rodeo was held at their yard and sponsored by the company with over 20 entries competing.

Friday evening was completed with a “Wide Games” for kids grades 7 to 12 at the McBride Secondary School sponsored by the E-Free Church, and the evening closed off with the popular “Rock, Paper Scissors” competition at the Elks Hall with first place prize monies of $1,000.

Saturday was an eventful day starting with the parade down Main Street and ending at the Steve Kolida Park and Bill Clark Ballpark for a variety of activities.

A Bouncy Castle was available for kids to enjoy, hands-on crafts for kids and the McBride District Volunteer Fire Department had their fire bucket brigade.

There was music also at the park by a variety of musicians and a sword presentation by Swordfighting Adventures in the Rocky Mountains. The afternoon saw a demonstration of a Horse Clinic by Tom Ryan and the Heavy Horse Pull at the Gigglin’ Grizzly Pub field as well as the Show and Shine of many older vehicles.

The night closed off with the dance at the Elks Hall with Roadside Splinter playing to a packed house.

On Sunday the day started off with a pancake breakfast at the Elks Hall followed by kids races at the park and kids face painting was also on the program.

The Norman Lamming Memorial Horseshoe Tournament and more music filled the air in the afternoon. A baking competition was also held at the park that afternoon. The always popular Logger’s Event was held again this day behind the McBride Self Storage Building.

Through the weekend there were opportunities to visit the Valley Museum, Model Train display at the Train Station, a tour of the McBride Mountain Trails, the annual Quilt Walk sponsored by the Valley Piecemaker Quilters’ Guild as well as a chance to win a load of wood sponsored by the McBride Community Forest, Warren McLennan, Milt Braaton and BKB Cedar.









