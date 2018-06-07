Robson Valley RCMP Reports

Over the last week traffic has significantly picked up on the local highways in the Valley. McBride and Valemount RCMP have begun the yearly enhanced traffic enforcement on Highway’s 5 & 16. This effort in the first week has resulted in: four vehicles being impounded for excessive speed, approximately 50 speeding tickets being issued, a significant quantity of illicit drugs seized, a large quantity of cash believed to be the profits from drug trafficking seized, and one impaired driver was removed from the road at 10 a.m. on Saturday morning (May 26) and his vehicle was also impounded.

With these road-side investigations occurring, RCMP would like to remind the motoring public that it is the law to slow down and move over when passing any emergency vehicle including tow-trucks and highway maintenance vehicles. When the posted speed limit is 80 km/h or above the driver must slow to 70 km/h, and below 70 km/h the driver must slow to 40 km/h. Drivers not slowing down and moving over face a $173 fine and 3 points on their license.

- Submitted by Cpl. Kyle Ushock, McBride Detachment

-------------------------------------------------------------





Submitted from R.C.M.P.

Submitted from R.C.M.P.

























On May 16, 2018 the Valemount RCMP received a report of theft from a motor vehicle and subsequent fraudulent use of a credit card. Overnight suspect(s) entered the victim’s vehicle while it was parked in the driveway, stole a wallet, and used the credit card for purchases at a local gas station before continuing out of the area. A second attempt with the same credit card was made at a gas station in Jasper, AB. Valemount RCMP are requesting public assistance with identifying the two individuals related to a grey/silver vehicle and credit card fraud. If anyone has information related to this investigation please call the Valemount RCMP at 250-566-4466 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.

Robson Valley RCMP would like to remind people to keep their vehicle and homes locked when you are away from them. With the spring and summer season upon us, there will be much more transient traffic through the community. While the majority of such traffic is beneficial, there will always be the small percentage looking for easy opportunities to steal valuables.

- Submitted by Cpl. Jason Nash, Valemount Detachment

Submitted from R.C.M.P.



