Dianne St. Jean photo Participants gather at Centennial Park just before setting off for the 5th Annual Walk for ALS in Valemount.

Volunteers, families and friends gathered once again to raise funds and awareness for ALS and in memory of Marilyn Anthony on Sunday, June 3 for the fifth year in Valemount.

About 30 adults along with kids participated, starting off from Centennial Park at 11:00 am and finishing back at the park for BBQ and raffles open to the public. The event raised about $2,300.

This year special commendation was given to Valemount Walk Coordinator Sherry Tinsley by Wendy Toyer, Executive Director of the ALS Society of BC through a letter stating their appreciation for her hard work, and that the ALS Walk in Valemount has been made possible through Tinsley’s efforts.

Tinsley undertook organizing the walk in memory of her close friend, Marilyn Anthony, who passed away from the illness.

“There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think of her,” said Tinsley with emotion.

Tinsley would like to acknowledge the following for their contributions to this year’s event:

RAFFLE DONATIONS: Village of Valemount, Caribou Grill, Infinity, IDA Pharmacy, Tempo, Valemount Donair, Lordco, Mountain Bargain, Petro Canada, Abernathy’s, Sew Hot Embroidery, Valemount Pines Golf & RV Park, A Cut Above, Marge Tinsley, Judy Turmel, Dolly Olinson, Gwen Suzuki.

SERVICE: Valemount Volunteer Fire Dept., IGA, Jeanne Dennis, Shannon Dodgson, Anita and Tatianna Broersma, Shaye Urchyshyn, Toad.